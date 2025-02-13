Vasundhara Oswal, the daughter of Indian-origin billionaire Pankaj Oswal, was arrested in Uganda, a few months back in 2024. She remained imprisoned for several weeks before getting a bail.

Despite her association with a wealthy family, she had to endure time in jail. Post her release, Vasundhara shared her experience on social media, garnishing spotlight from viewers.

Why Vasundhara Oswal was arrested?

On October 1, 2024, Vasundhara Oswal was visiting her family's factory based in Uganda, when armed officers took her into custody. She was accused of kidnapping and murdering Mukesh Menaria - who worked on her family's private jet and as a domestic help.

However, the Oswal family has been turning down the allegations, claiming that the man in the question is actually alive and safe in Tanzania.

About Pankaj Oswal

Indian-origin businessman, Pankaj Oswal and his wife Radhika Oswal, are known for their love for luxury. Boasting a net worth of Rs 24,000 crores, the family enjoys a lavish lifestyle, a private jet, and a fleet of luxury cars.

The couple, who currently resides in Switzerland, recently purchased a house worth staggering Rs 1,649 crores. The house is nothing sort of a grand palace, originally built in 1902 by a Swiss businessman.

They have dedicated the house to their daughters, naming it Villa Vari.