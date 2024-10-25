Born on February 5, 1998, Sreelakshmi Suresh has achieved remarkable milestones at a very young age, serving as a stark inspiration to those who want to chase their dreams and achieve something in life

Sreelakshmi Suresh, a name that resonates with passion and dedication, is an inspiration to millions of aspiring entrepreneurs in the country.

Born on February 5, 1998, Suresh has achieved remarkable milestones at a very young age, serving as a stark inspiration to those who want to chase their dreams and achieve something in life. Let's get to know more about the journey of Sreelakshmi Suresh.

Who is Sreelakshmi Suresh?

Born in a middle-class household, Sreelakshmi Suresh's proclivity towards the digital world started reflecting in her childhood. The beginning of her journey to entrepreneurship began at the tender age of 3, when she started working on computers. Her fascination with the digital realm prompted her to take first steps into the direction of web designing.

At the age of 6, she designed her first website, a simple one-page platform displaying the pictures of her family. Another remarkable milestone which Suresh achieved at a young age was when she designed a website for her school.

Suresh founded her own company at the age of 11

At the age of 11, Sreelakshmi Suresh designed her own web design company - named eDesign, which offers SEO, designing, and other web designing-related services. Not only this, but Suresh has managed to attract clients from around the world, which includes business ginats such as Microsoft, Nokia and Coca Cola.

"Dream is to make it number one IT company": Sreelaksmi Suresh opens up on future plans

Having founded her own company, Suresh aims to make it reach the top position in a couple of year. In an interview with siliconindia, she shared, "I have already started a web designing firm, Edesign Technologies in the year 2008 and my dream is to make it as a number one IT company. So I will be heading one of the top IT company after a couple of years."