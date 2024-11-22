Meet woman who transformed Bisleri into a stronger market leader, rescuing it from a sale and driving its legacy forward with innovative leadership.

Jayanti Chauhan is the daughter of Bisleri International’s owner Ramesh Chauhan has emerged as a strong leader who changed the future of India’s leading bottled water brand. Initially uninterested in her father’s business, Jayanti took charge at a critical time when Bisleri was on the verge of being sold. Her innovative ideas and leadership helped the brand reach new heights.

Bisleri: A Market Leader for Decades

For over 50 years, Bisleri has been the top bottled water brand in India, with a 32% market share. It operates 122 plants across the country and has a vast network of 4,500 distributors. Bisleri’s reach also extends to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, making it an international player.

In the financial year 2022–23, Bisleri International reported a revenue of over ₹2,300 crore. The brand's total value is estimated at over ₹7,000 crore. Despite this success, there was a time when Bisleri faced the possibility of being sold.

Competition in the Beverage Market

While Bisleri remains a leader, the beverage market has seen growing competition. Reliance Consumer Products relaunched Campa Cola in 2022, shaking up the fizzy drinks segment with affordable prices and a variety of flavors. This has impacted big players like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

To counter Campa Cola’s competitive pricing, Coca-Cola reduced the price of its 400 ml bottle by ₹5, matching Campa Cola’s ₹20 price for its 500 ml bottle. PepsiCo has also increased its promotional activities, while Tata Consumer Products is revamping its portfolio with new flavors and formats to boost sales.

Initially, Jayanti showed little interest in her family business, leading her father to consider selling Bisleri to the Tata Group for an estimated ₹7,000 crore. However, after realizing the importance of her father’s legacy, Jayanti convinced him to cancel the sale. She took charge of Bisleri and transformed it with her business acumen.

Jayanti’s journey is unique. Despite having degrees in fashion styling and photography, she successfully transitioned into business leadership, proving her adaptability and determination. Today, Bisleri remains a household name, standing strong as India’s leading bottled water brand, thanks to Jayanti Chauhan’s inspiring leadership.

