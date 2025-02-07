She holds a masters in International Finance from Glasgow University, UK.

Nilima Prasad Divi has been a whole-time Director (commercial) at Divi’s Laboratories Ltd, a maker of generic drugs. She is the daughter of the richest man in Hyderabad, Dr Murali K Divi. Her father is the founder and managing director of the company, which has a market cap of market cap of Rs 1.63 lakh crore. He is also one of the richest pharma billionaires in the country with a net worth of USD 10.1 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

His daughter Nilima has been with Divi’s since July 2012. She administers all aspects of material sourcing and procurement, corporate finance and investor relations. Before joining her father's company, Nilima gained extensive commercial acumen and familiarity with material requirement planning and financing.

READ | Meet woman, who worked at Azim Premji's Rs 332000 crore company in key role, left it after 3 years due to...

She holds a master’s degree in International Business from Gitam Institute of Foreign Trade. She also has a masters in International Finance from Glasgow University, UK. Nilima is also a managing trustee at Divi’s Foundation for Gifted Children. The woman reportedly bought two properties in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills for Rs 80 crore in May last year. Each property was spread over 11,000 square feet in the same area.

She continues to help her father in running the company. Divi’s Labs, a Hyderabad-based company, is the world's largest manufacturer of more than 10 generic active pharmaceutical ingredients.