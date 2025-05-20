Before joining her current company, Nilima gained extensive commercial acumen and familiarity with material requirement planning and financing.

Nilima Prasad Divi is a well-known name in the world of pharma. She works as whole-time Director (commercial) at Divi’s Laboratories Ltd, a maker of generic drugs. Nilima is the daughter of the richest man in Hyderabad, Dr Murali K Divi, who is the founder and managing director of Divi’s Laboratories. The company has a market cap of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, as of May 19. The Hyderabad-based company is among the world's top suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Its founder, Dr Murali, is the richest man in Hyderabad. According to Forbes, Murali Divi and family have a net worth of USD 10.8 billion, as of May 19. His daughter, Nilima, is the Director on Board – Commercial at Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. She has been with Divi’s for the past 5 years. Nilima administers all aspects of Material Sourcing and Procurement, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations.

She holds a Master's Degree in International Business from Gitam Institute of Foreign Trade, India and Masters in International Finance from Glasgow University, UK.

Nilima also a managing trustee at Divi’s Foundation for Gifted Children. She reportedly bought two properties in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills for Rs 80 crore in May 2024. Each property was spread over 11,000 square feet in the same area. Nilima continues to help her father in running the company.

