Nidhi Kaistha, a Delhi University alumnus, has been appointed the new Head of Lamborghini India. In her new role, Kaistha will oversee sales, marketing and after-sales operations in India, the sixth-largest market in the Asia Pacific region, Italian super luxury automaker Automobili Lamborghini said in a statement. She brings extensive expertise and leadership to her new position. Kaistha has over 25 years of experience across hospitality, aviation, and automotive industries. Most recently, she played a pivotal role in contributing to the growth and success of Porsche India as Regional Sales & Pre-Owned Cars Manager. Her tenure was marked by outstanding achievements in sales performance and customer engagement, reinforcing her ability to drive business success. Kaistha also worked at BMW India for over 15 years, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Kaisha holds a bachelor's degree in Arts from Delhi University. She also completed a diploma in sales, distribution, and Marketing Operations from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad. Kaisha began her career at Air Jetways in 1997. She a proven track record of managing large teams to achieve business objectives.

"Kaistha brings a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, and we are confident that her strategic vision will drive further growth in India," Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific Francesco Scardaoni said. "India continues to be a market with immense growth potential for Lamborghini, and we look forward to strengthening our presence and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers in the region," he added. Lamborghini currently operates through three dealerships in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, catering to a growing community of enthusiasts and customers. The brand continues to explore opportunities to expand its footprint in the region and further elevate the customer experience, it said.

