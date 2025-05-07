She started the business with an initial investment of just USD 2,000 with her husband. She had served as an executive at Syntel since 1980.

Neerja Sethi is a successful businesswoman who has established her name in the IT world. The 70-year-old co-founded the US IT consulting and outsourcing firm Syntel. Sethi is an Indian-origin woman who used to work in the Tata Group IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), before starting her company from a flat with her husband, Bharat Desai. The duo founded the company in 1980 in their apartment in Troy, Michigan (US). The couple started the business with an initial investment of just USD 2,000. Sethi had served as an executive at Syntel since 1980.

In 2018, French IT firm Atos SE bought Syntel for USD 3.4 billion. Sethi got an estimated USD 510 million for her stake. She did not join Atos after the acquisition. Sethi met her husband in the US while working for the IT firm Tata Consultancy Services. Sethi holds an undergraduate degree in mathematics, a master's degree in computer science from Oakland University and an MBA in operations research.

Neerja Sethi's net worth

According to Forbes, she has a real-time net worth of USD 1 billion or Rs 8429 crore, as of May 6. She is at 2964 spot on the world billionaires' list. She now holds US citizenship and lives in Fisher Island, Florida. Her husband is also a billionaire. The couple has two children.

READ | Meet man who left IIT Bombay, later earned Rs 286 crore in 150 days, now runs...