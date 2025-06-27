Namita Thapar, over the years, has also gained immense fame for living a luxurious lifestyle, thanks to her massive net worth. Namita Thapar owns a luxe Rs 50 crore home in Pune, where she lives with her husband, Vikas Thapar, who also works at Emcure.

As Shark Tank India has officially opened registrations for its fifth season, it is only fair to speak about one of the investors on the show, Emcure Pharmaceuticals head Namita Thapar, who is also one of the most impressive businesswomen in India. Over the years, Namita Thapar has not only impressed people with her professional journey but has also left a mark, thanks to her luxurious lifestyle. Namita Thapar is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and one of the richest judges on Shark Tank India. She owns a luxe Pune home, wears shoes worth Rs 20 lakh, drives a Rs 2 crore Mercedes, and enjoys a net worth of Rs 600 crore.

After completing her MBA in India, Namita Thapar moved to the US, working as the Business Finance head at Guidant Corporation, a medical device company. Namita Thapar had a successful career abroad but then quit it all to join Emcure Pharmaceuticals as a CFO and was soon appointed as the Executive Director.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals was founded by Namita Thapar's father, Satish Mehta, who is now serving as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

In addition to heading Emcure, Namita Thapar also runs Incredible Ventures Ltd, an education company. Namita Thapar has also been an integral part of Shark Tank India since it began and charges lakhs per episode.

Namita Thapar's net worth, luxurious lifestyle

Namita Thapar, over the years, has also gained immense fame for living a luxurious lifestyle, thanks to her massive net worth. Namita Thapar owns a luxe Rs 50 crore home in Pune, where she lives with her husband, Vikas Thapar, who also works at Emcure.

Namita Thapar is also the proud owner of many luxury cars, including a BMW X7 that costs Rs 2 crore, a Mercedes-Benz GLE, and an Audi Q7. Once, during an episode of Shark Tank India, Amita Jain poked fun at Namita Thapar, revealing that she wears shoes worth Rs 20 lakhs.

Namita Thapar’s net worth, as of now, is estimated at Rs 600 crore.

