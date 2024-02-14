Meet woman who owns Rs 50 crore home, wears Rs 20 lakh shoes, net worth is Rs 600 crore, is seen on TV as...

As per media reports, Namita Thapar's net worth is Rs 600 crore which mostly comes from being the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Namita Thapar completed her MBA in India and then moved to the US and worked as the Business Finance head at Guidant Corporation, a medical device company.

After a few years, Namita decided to move to India where she joined Emcure Pharmaceuticals as a CFO and was soon appointed as the Executive Director. The company was founded by her father Satish Mehta, who is now the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Apart from Emcure, Namita Thapar also heads Incredible Ventures Ltd, an education company. She has been part of Shark Tank India since its inception. For season 1 of the show, she charged Rs 8 lakh per episode and invested close to Rs 10 crore in 25 companies on the show.

She funded start-ups like Bummer, smart helmet company Altor, cocktail company InACan, and ready-to-cook food manufacturer Wakao Foods.

For the unversed, Namita Thapar owns a luxurious house in Pune which is worth Rs 50 crore, as per reports. She is married to Vikas Thapar who also works at Emcure.

Namita also owns several luxury cars including a BMW X7 that costs Rs 2 crore, a Mercedes-Benz GLE, and an Audi Q7. Shark Tank India's Amit Jain also once poked fun at Namita and revealed that she wears shoes worth Rs 20 lakhs.