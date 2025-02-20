She joined OpenAI in 2018 and resigned as CTO in September last year.

AI has become the talk of the town for the last few years. Several big companies, including OpenAI and Google, have launched their AI chatbots. Now, another AI startup has arrived in the market from an ex-OpenAI employee who used to work as a CTO in the firm. Her name is Mira Murati. She has announced her AI startup named Thinking Machines Lab. Mira will lead the company as CEO. Her venture aims to build AI systems that incorporate human values and expand their application beyond current models.

Currently, Thinking Machines Lab has employed around 30 AI researchers and engineers with about two-thirds of them having worked at OpenAI in the past. The other employees are former Meta, Google DeepMind, CharacterAI, and Mistral employees, as per a Reuters report.

Who is Mira Murati?

Mira was born in Albania and raised in Canada. She holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Dartmouth College, US. The 35-year-old businesswoman started her career as a Summer Analyst at Goldman Sachs in 2011 in Japan, as per her LinkedIn profile. Later, she joined Elon Musk's Tesla as Senior Product Manager, Model X in 2013. She also augmented reality startup Leap Motion.

READ | Ahead of annual salary hike, Narayana Murthy's Infosys offers lower...

Mira joined OpenAI in 2018 and worked there for 6.9 years. She resigned as CTO of OpenAI in September last year. She was briefly appointed as interim CEO of OpenAI in 2023 after current CEO Sam Altman's ousting. Mira was a key public face of OpenAI alongside Altman. She played a major role in developing ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Codex.