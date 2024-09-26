Meet woman, who once worked for Elon Musk, now resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI as CTO due to...

The 35-year-old played a key role in developing ChatGPT. She was briefly appointed as interim CEO of OpenAI last year after Sam Altman's ousting.

Mira Murati is a well-known name in the world of artificial intelligence. She has been with Microsoft-backed OpenAI for over six years. She played a key role in developing ChatGPT. Now, the 35-year-old has resigned as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OpenAI. Mira took the decision because she wanted to create time and space to do her own exploration. Mira joined OpenAI in 2017 and has been working as CTO since May 2022.

"I'm stepping away because I want to create the time and space to do my own exploration. For now, my primary focus is doing everything in my power to ensure a smooth transition, maintaining the momentum we've built," she said in a statement.

Before her tenure as CTO, Mira served as OpenAI’s VP of Applied AI and Partnerships. Her career has also included key roles at Elon Musk's Tesla and augmented reality startup Leap Motion. As CTO, Murati was a prominent public figure at OpenAI, appearing alongside Altman to introduce major innovations, including the launch of the GPT-4o model.

Born in Albania, Mira is a mechanical engineer by profession and was raised in Canada. Her exit from OpenAI marks a significant moment for the company, as she was instrumental in leading several of the company's most important projects.