She joined Rs 56360 crore company as a trainee engineer in August 1990.

To continue their business empire, several billionaires handed over their companies' reign to the next generation after certain years. One such person is Meher Pudumjee, a well-known name in the business world. She is the chairperson of Thermax Ltd, a Rs 56360 crore market cap company. She is the daughter of Anu Aga, who was the former chairperson of the company. Pudumjee took over the company as chairperson in 2004 when her mother stepped down from the company's top post.

Thermax is an Indian multinational engineering conglomerate headquartered in Pune that is involved in clean air, clean energy, and clean water. Pudumjee has been leading it for over 20 years. According to Forbes, Anu Aga is India's richest woman in the construction and engineering sector, with a net worth of Rs 37170 crore.

Her daughter Meher joined Thermax as a trainee engineer in August 1990. After a year, she and her husband Pheroz Pudumjee took over the responsibility of turning around a Thermax subsidiary company in the UK. The duo lives in Pune with their two children.

Meher holds a postgraduate degree in chemical engineering from the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London. She came back to India in 1996 and was appointed to the Board of Directors. After five years in 2001, she became a non-executive director.

She was then appointed Vice Chairperson in 2002. During this period, she played an active role in Thermax's turnaround. Apart from her professional life, she has a keen interest in music. Pudumjee is also a member of a Pune-based choir.