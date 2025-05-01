Meghna from Bengaluru sold cupcakes for fun and later turned it into a Rs 1 crore company. Using her knowledge, she eventually turned her learning into a professional application andfounded a baking company.

A startup story, a success story, a story from having nothing to owning big bungalows and crore worth of assets, such stories are more than inspiring, fulfilling and even a hope that maybe, we can also own such stories. And this would seem possible, from the story of a woman from Bengaluru who sold cupcakes for fun, as a hobby, and later turned it into a Rs 1 crore company. Meghna was more involved in learning and using her knowledge than she focused on earning. She did just that and eventually turned her learning into a professional application and founded a baking company.

Meghna Jain’s early inspiration for baking

Meghna Jain is from Bengaluru and her love for baking cakes goes back to her college time when she used to bake just for fun. In 2011, Meghna learned to bake cupcakes from her neighbor after which she tried some of them at home. She initially started learning and making cupcakes. When her family and friends liked her cupcakes, they encouraged her to make more of them. She then started a routine of making cupcakes at home every Sunday and each Monday she used to sell them in her college’s cafeteria when she was 18.

From selling in college to winning competition

Her college students loved her cupcakes which further encouraged her to keep baking. Then one day she won third prize in a business plan competition held at the National Institute of Technology (NIT). With a newer confidence, Meghna got the opportunity to work with Indian Angel Networks while still in college. So, she decided to complete her education and meanwhile sell cupcakes which earned her Rs 7,000–8,000 monthly.

After her degree, Meghna decided to work in the food industry. She started working at a food tech company called 'InnerChef' for 1 year and 3 months. Soon, she started making desserts and ran four kitchens in Bengaluru. With aims to work with big companies, she applied for a job at Starbucks but did not get a response and so decided to open her own cake business.

Her decision led to the birth of ‘Dream A Dozen’ in 2018. After teaching for sometime, Meghna started making gift hampers for corporates during Diwali.