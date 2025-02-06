The problem of less availability of healthy snacking options for children in the market is a major concern for parents. Children are often unaware of the health risks associated with consuming junk or fast food, inviting multiple health issues such as obesity, sugar issues and malnutrition.

Meghana Narayan is one such name, known for her landmark contribution in the direction of child nutrition. In a bid to discover a perfect solution for parents, Narayan along with Shauravi Malik founded Wholsum Foods, back in 2015.

Notably, Wholsum Foods is the parent company of Slurrp Farm, known to market healthy food options for children and adults. In a short span of time, Slurrp Farm has emerged as the first choice of every parent who were in a quest for nutritious foods for their little ones.

Journey of Meghna Narayan

Born on May 11, 1984 in Maharashtra's Pune, Meghana Narayan was excellent in academics. She was also inclined towards swimming, aspiring to become a professional swimmer.

As per media reports, Narayan used to participate in various swimming competitions. Interestingly, she has won medals in international competitions, setting numerous records.

Narayan also represented India at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok and Thailand. However, she left behind her swimming career to focus on higher studies.

Education

Meghana Narayan holds a degree in computer science and engineering from Bangalore University - one of the most prestigious colleges in the country. Having pursued her graduation, Narayan moved to the Oxford University, where she studied computation as a Rhodes Scholar.

Later, she also did her MBA from Harvard University. After this, she went on to work as a consultant in the US and UK for McKinsey for almost a decade. Here, she got the opportunity to explore the condition of child nutrition and public health across the globe, which worked as a cherry on the cake.

In 2015, she founded Wholsum Foods. A key highlight is that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is a major investor in the firm, focussed on marketing health food options for children. As per media reports, the firm generates an annual revenue worth Rs 100 crores.