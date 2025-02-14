Born in Kolkata, she completed her schooling from Hyderabad Public School. Later, she graduated from the Wharton School of Business with a degree in Finance and Management.

Megha Mittal is a well-known name in the world of fashion. She is a prominent fashion entrepreneur, who once led the German luxury fashion brand Escada as Chairperson and Managing Director. Megha is the daughter-in-law of Lakshmi Mittal, India's second-richest mining billionaire. He has a real-time net worth of USD 17.5 billion, as per Forbes. Megha is married to his son, Aditya Mittal, CEO and Director of ArcelorMittal.

Born in Kolkata, Megha completed her schooling from Hyderabad Public School. She graduated from the Wharton School of Business with a degree in Finance and Management. She is also a member of the Board of Advisors of the Wharton School.

The fashion entrepreneur joined the Investment Bank Goldman Sachs as an Analyst in the Research Department after her graduation. However, Megha left the company after one year. In 2003, she obtained a Postgraduate Degree in Architectural Interior Design at the Inchbald School of Design in London. In 2009, she took over Escada and re-established the company as a modern luxury and lifestyle brand.

Now, Megha and her husband, actively donate to philanthropic causes related to child health both in India and the UK. They are a significant supporter of the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London, having funded the Mittal Children’s Medical Centre. In India, the couple works closely with UNICEF, having funded the first-ever country-wide survey into child nutrition, as per ArcelorMittal's website.