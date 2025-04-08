In the past 33 years, Priya Shah has arranged 9,000 marriages, including both arranged and even love marriages. She is a PhD holder in Marriage Counseling from USA and has authored ‘The Marriage of India’ magazine. Priya Shah, who belongs to a Jain Gujarati family in Mumbai, got married in 1991.

Among some of the most successful careers is match making. The matchmaking industry is growing with newer matrimonial websites offering personalised and even marriage counselling, ensuring individuals’ choices are met. But the woman who has overtaken the traditional custom with modern arrangements and techniques is India’s one of the oldest matchmakers, Priya Shah. She has been arranging marriages since 1991.

Who is Priya Shah?

In the past 33 years, Priya Shah has arranged 9,000 marriages, including both arranged and even love marriages. She is a PhD holder in Marriage Counseling from USA and has authored ‘The Marriage of India’ magazine. Priya Shah, who belongs to a Jain Gujarati family in Mumbai, got married in 1991. The independent woman who chose life for herself feels confident in her career and the values with which she works. “The way arranged marriages used to happen was surprising for me as we did not get the luxury of options. Most of the girls had to marry those chosen by their parents. I am lucky for my successful married life. But reason I started this marriage bureau was to give the best person possible with the choices,” she says while revealing why she became a matchmaker.

Her success is not limited here, transforming the matchmaking industry, Priya Shah has pioneered the concept of speed-dating and matrimonial get-togethers, where the prospects along with their family meet in a luxurious and comfortable setting. This took the arranged love marriages concept to another level, which made her popular among the affluent circles, nationally and internationally.

Matchmaker Priya Shah’s secret to success

Priya Shah offers personalised matchmaking services for both domestic and Indians living overseas irrelevant of their social status. She has appeared twice in Forbes Magazine. Her services go beyond looking at pictures of the prospects as she takes the initiative to personally introduce them to each other with important information. Her style of work sets her apart from her peers in the industry as she personally delves into the details of the two families which work wonders as some people feel shy mentioning some of the crucial details which come out during discussions.

She ensures quality in her work by personalising everything while researching the prospects in detail and does not let her clients get dependent on photographs, profiles and one or two meetings and gives them time to get to know each other more. Knowing them personally helps her to convince them of a potential prospect.

What great leaders talked about her

Priya Shah has been praised by many big industrialists including late Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani and others. The late Ambani said, “I am best in business but must say Priya Shah is best in matchmaking field”, the late Tata said, “Priya Shah has conducted almost 100 get-togethers in our hotel. She made matchmaking a grand event and must say a very confident lady with great poise.”