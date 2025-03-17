Her husband has a real-time net worth of Rs 35589 crore, as per Forbes. Her daughter also helps her run the company.

India has many successful businesswomen who have built massive business empires. In this article, we will tell you about one such person who is popularly called 'tractor queen'. Her name is Mallika Srinivasan, an Indian industrialist and chairman and managing director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE). It is a tractor major incorporated in 1960 in Chennai. She led the company's growth to its present status with revenues of around Rs 10,000 crore with diverse interests in tractors, farm machinery, diesel engines and more. Reports suggest her firm is the third-largest tractor manufacturer in the world and second-largest in India by volume.

Mallika is the wife of an Indian billionaire and TVS Motor Company chairman emeritus, Venu Srinivasan. Her husband has a real-time net worth of Rs 35589 crore, as per Forbes. Their daughter, Lakshmi Venu, also helps her run the company. Lakshmi has been appointed as the vice-chairman of TAFE. She is currently a director of the firm. Lakshmi is also the MD at Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, an automotive component manufacturer. In a statement, Mallika Srinivasan said, "Lakshmi has been a key member of our leadership team and a member of TAFE's Board. In appreciation of her impactful contribution, the Board is pleased to appoint her as Vice Chairman."

Born in 1959, Mallika pursued higher studies at Madras University before earning an MBA degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in the US. In 1986, Mallika joined the family business, founded by the late noted industrialist S Anantharamakrishnan.

Mallika also serves as chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) constituted by the Government of India from 1 April 2021. She is the first person from the private sector to have headed PESB, which is responsible for selecting the board of directors, including the chairman, of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). She is additionally on the Global Board of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), and the Boards of AGCO Corporation - US.