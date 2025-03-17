BUSINESS
Her husband has a real-time net worth of Rs 35589 crore, as per Forbes. Her daughter also helps her run the company.
India has many successful businesswomen who have built massive business empires. In this article, we will tell you about one such person who is popularly called 'tractor queen'. Her name is Mallika Srinivasan, an Indian industrialist and chairman and managing director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE). It is a tractor major incorporated in 1960 in Chennai. She led the company's growth to its present status with revenues of around Rs 10,000 crore with diverse interests in tractors, farm machinery, diesel engines and more. Reports suggest her firm is the third-largest tractor manufacturer in the world and second-largest in India by volume.
Mallika is the wife of an Indian billionaire and TVS Motor Company chairman emeritus, Venu Srinivasan. Her husband has a real-time net worth of Rs 35589 crore, as per Forbes. Their daughter, Lakshmi Venu, also helps her run the company. Lakshmi has been appointed as the vice-chairman of TAFE. She is currently a director of the firm. Lakshmi is also the MD at Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, an automotive component manufacturer. In a statement, Mallika Srinivasan said, "Lakshmi has been a key member of our leadership team and a member of TAFE's Board. In appreciation of her impactful contribution, the Board is pleased to appoint her as Vice Chairman."
Born in 1959, Mallika pursued higher studies at Madras University before earning an MBA degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in the US. In 1986, Mallika joined the family business, founded by the late noted industrialist S Anantharamakrishnan.
READ | 'A true gift to India': Gautam Adani says world-class Navi Mumbai airport to be inaugurated in...
Mallika also serves as chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) constituted by the Government of India from 1 April 2021. She is the first person from the private sector to have headed PESB, which is responsible for selecting the board of directors, including the chairman, of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). She is additionally on the Global Board of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), and the Boards of AGCO Corporation - US.
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio launches new plan, offers free JioHotstar subscription ahead IPL 2025 at just Rs…; details inside
Meet woman, wife of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 10000 crore company, known as 'tractor queen'
Amid Kim Sae-ron controversy, Kim Soo-hyun's scene cut from Good Day, check full detail
Tragedy in Jharkhand: How were four children charred to death at Chaibasa? DETAILS here
86-year-old woman duped of Rs 20.5 crore in a ‘digital arrest’ scam, here's how
Will Dhaka accept deported migrants to improve India-Bangladesh relations, or Muhammad Yunus succumb to radical Islamists?
Destination wedding: Guests left SHOCKED as bride-groom made them pay Rs 3600 for dinner, netizens react
Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best fight it out in International Masters final in Raipur: What went down
Tulsi Gabbard, Rajnath Singh hold talks on India-US strategic ties
IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals announces THIS former RCB skipper as their new vice-captain
Imtiaz Ali reveals why he wanted Diljit Dosanjh to play Amar Singh Chamkila: 'He knows that...'
Top 10 Best astrologers: Acharya Indravarman and premier astrologers in India
Using LMS to improve store performance metrics in retail
Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car? Prices set to rise by 4% from...
Good news for Gautam Adani, Rajesh Adani as Bombay HC grants relief in cheating case worth Rs 3880000000
Will Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed be killed soon? Will Pakistan eliminate 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind?
Shah Rukh Khan's new neighbours revealed, superstar moves next to this famous Bollywood family
Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani spotted driving THIS luxurious car in Mumbai, it is worth Rs..., top speed is...
Has Vande Bharat Express train's average speed dropped? Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says THIS
Was Amitabh Bachchan involved in BOFORS scandal? Startling revelations HERE!
Kerala Lottery Result March 17 LIVE: Win Win W-813 Monday lucky draw result DECLARED 3pm; 1st prize winner is...
Krissh 4: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan's superhero franchise loses Siddharth Anand over....
Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY March 17, 2025 LIVE Updates: 1st, 2nd-round lucky draw winning numbers are...
Indian official once beat Mark Zuckerberg, 'brightest tech minds' in his team by 'jugaad', here's how
This 90s actor was abandoned by family, begged his son for a 'hug', was found dead with bottle of alcohol at...
Meet India's richest IAS officer, who studied at IIT, his wife is..., he once got into trouble over...
Who was Daniel Kahneman? Why ‘Thinking Fast and Slow’ author is trending a year after his death
Parmish Verma opens up about racism in 'Kanneda': 'You can't understand...'
Did you know Bollywood's favourite mom was abandoned by her son? She fell in kitchen, died tragic death
Did Shah Rukh Khan intentionally cordone off media from Jawan 'press conference'?
Man accused of grenade attack at Amritsar temple gunned down in police encounter
Salman Khan shaves off his beard after Sikandar shoot wrap, netizens believe he looks like…
Meet South Africa player slapped by PCB with serious legal notice because…, know his India connection
Mukesh Ambani’s Jio targets whopping 1 billion viewers, plans to join hands with Vodafone India, Airtel, it will be for…
Prabhas has been sidelined due to this superstar in Kalki 2, played major role in Kalki
Vadodara car crash: CCTV footage of main accused Rakshit Chaurasia, his friend surfaces, here's what happened minutes before accident
Gautam Adani provides BIG update, Navi Mumbai International airport will now be inaugurated in...
BCCI's Medical Team head Nitin Patel resigns; more staff exits expected in coming months
Bengaluru Airport’s Corrupt Gatekeepers: Know how Ranya Rao and MDMA traffickers exploited security loopholes
After divorce from Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik calls this person daily on video call: ‘Mera uske saath bond…’
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's 40th wedding anniversary cake had THIS special theme; WATCH video
Meet world's richest footballer you probably never heard about, not Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, he is...
‘Shah Rukh Khan has Gauri, Aamir Khan has Gauri, Salman Khan Kya dhoondega ab…’
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani among others booked by J-K police for consuming alcohol in Katra
How much will NASA pay Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore for 9-month space stay? They will get...
Aishwarya Rai was planning to congratulate Manisha Koirala for Bombay but the latter accused her of having affair with...
Virat Kohli opens up on why he only posts commercial creatives on social media and not after winning matches: 'Some people are not happy...'
Shah Rukh Khan in talks with director of Allu arjun’s Pushpa 2 for a rural-political thriller? Here’s what we know
Meet man, founder of India's largest sports shoe brand, gives tough competition to Nike, Adidas, Puma, his net worth is..., he is...
NASA confirms Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore's return date to Earth, shares splashdown time
Bhumi Pednekar gets Harvard degree, flaunts certificate: ‘Math is still not...'
Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar engage in epic face-off, actor calls out KJo's SOTY 2: 'Apni mehnat se...'
Donald Trump orders dismantling of state-funded news agency Voice of America
Amid Trump's immigration crackdown, US Green Card holder stripped and 'violently' interrogated by officials at airport
iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date, features, camera, price In India, USA, Dubai
Lex Fridman chants 'Gayatri Mantra' on podcast, PM Modi calls it 'great', watch viral video
Hina Khan performs Umrah with brother amid cancer treatment during Ramzan: 'Dil mai aarzoo...'
'Aur ladkiyon ne...': Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor's juicy secret about not attending Raj Kapoor's Holi parties
Exclusive | Vicky Kaushal was asked 'film ka hero kaun hai?', Gaurav Amlani recalls Chhaava star was ignored by airport staff for..
'Plan will be to replicate past success...': Ignored India star eyes IPL glory after a stellar domestic season
KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane on cusp of history, set to achieve huge milestone in IPL 2025 opener against RCB
Ramadan fasting vs intermittent fasting: Which is better for gut health and weight loss?
Viral Video: Monkey hilariously trades expensive phone for mango drink in Vrindavan, WATCH
Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Trust paid whopping tax of Rs...; 1.26 crore devotees visited city during Maha Kumbh
Meet Srikanth Bolla, MIT alumnus, who is set to be a judge on Shark Tank India
'One of the cutest things': US content creator shares adorable clip of her toddler uttering Hindi words, WATCH viral video
Meet IAS officer, son of a dock worker, lived in Mumbai slum, later cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet man who established India’s first engineering college, it is located in...
IND-M vs WI-M IML 2025 final: Ambati Rayudu, Vinay Kumar shine as India Masters beat West Indies Masters by 6 wickets to clinch maiden title
IND-M vs WI-M: Yuvraj Singh gets involved in heated exchange with West Indies Masters player during IML 2025 final - Watch
Sikandar: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal come together for Holi song Bam Bam Bhole, BTS video out!
After Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, will Salman Khan find his Gauri? Andaz Apna Apna actor takes a dig at his co-star, says 'woh kya...'
‘Punished without reason’: Mark Zuckerberg's Meta fires employee day before bonus for sharing...
Bhagyashree steps out after suffering forehead injury, goes to..., pens long note: 'If you go with belief...'
'America can keep their silly Oscar': Kangana Ranaut on fans' suggestion about Emergency deserving to win Academy Award
59 trips To Bengaluru, Mumbai: Two foreign women arrested with Rs 75 crore drugs at...
India overtakes UK, France and Russia in global power rankings, only behind...; check list here
Azim Premji's Wipro rejigs business lines, new structure from April 1 to focus on...
This Bengali star joins Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla
IND-M vs WI-M IML 2025 Final: Vinay Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem help India restrict West Indies to 148/7, Lendl Simmons scores 57
PM Modi on strained relations with Pakistan: 'Time and again, they decided to be at odds with India'
'It was 360 turnaround': Hardik Pandya reflects on Wankhede redemption ahead of IPL 2025
Munawar Faruqui opens up about his marriage with Mehzabeen Coatwala, says 'I was exhausted, but...'
Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh reveals Emraan Hashmi was rude with him on Jannat set: 'What does he think of himself'
Meet Indian billionaire with Rs 13911 crore net worth, who once led IPL as chairman, now runs Rs 16142 crore firm as...
'Please don't trust...': Customer flags weight discrepancy in product ordered from Deepinder Goyal's Blinkit, company responds
Mammootty's team breaks silence on his cancer rumours, issues clarification: 'He is on a break from...'
Not Rs 200 crore, Rs 300 crore, but Krrish 4 budget is..., Hrithik Roshan-starrer gets postponed again, film will go on floors in...
'Against Shariat': Cleric who called Mohammed Shami 'criminal' for not observing Roza now targets his daughter for playing Holi
What is solo polyamory? A new relationship trend that rejects love and commitment
Dupahiya star Sparsh Shrivastava experiments with 'didi braids': 'It's boring to be same'
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating rumours with their London outing; see viral photos
Raveena Tandon becomes emotional at Rasha Thadani's 20th birthday, shares unseen photos of Azaad actress saying 'never grow up'
'A true gift to India': Gautam Adani says world-class Navi Mumbai airport to be inaugurated in...
India's most expensive film was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, producers backed out, clashed with Sunny Deol movie, still became blockbuster, earned Rs...
Imtiaz Ali reacts to Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal 2 failure: 'People didn’t understand...'
Virat Kohli slams broadcasters for focusing on his ‘favourite chole-bhature place’: 'You can’t have...'
This film made Akshay Kumar a star, movie was inspired by Rishi Kapoor's classic, it had no buyers, was rejected by Ronit Roy, Arbaaz Khan; yet it earned..
Viral video: Lion cub mischievously wakes up sleeping parents, internet amused; WATCH
Zerodha founders Nikhil and Nithin Kamath gift Rs 1.5 crore Mercedes to mom Revathi Kamath, WATCH her reaction here