Many professionals who are leading top companies are often from prestigious colleges like IIT or IIM. However, that's not true in all cases. Several people have reached key positions in leading brands without a degree from the aforementioned colleges. One such professional is Madhu Menon, who has joined Azim Premji's Wipro as Global Head and Vice President - Talent Acquisition.

She holds an MBA in Human Resource Management / Personnel Administration from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune. Before joining the IT major Wipro, Menon worked with Deloitte India as Director and National Head - Talent Acquisition. Before this, she was associated with KPMG India, UNISAFE Fire Protection Specialist LLC and Ernst & Young.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Global Head and Vice President - Talent Acquisition at Wipro,” Menon shared in a LinkedIn post. At Wipro, she will lead global talent acquisition initiatives, focusing on building agile hiring frameworks, enhancing recruitment efficiency, and aligning talent strategies with the company’s long-term business objectives. Wipro is one of the six leading Indian big tech companies and has a market cap of Rs 330000 crore company, as of February 4.

