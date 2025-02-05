Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86, left behind a monumental legacy, and Maya Tata is poised to carry that forward.

Maya Tata, the 36-year-old niece of the legendary business tycoon Ratan Tata, is emerging as one of the potential heirs to the multi-billion dollar Tata empire. With her family connections and professional achievements, she is set to play a pivotal role in the future of the Tata Group. Maya is the daughter of Aloo Mistry and Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's half-brother, and has always been closely involved in the group’s operations.

Growing up in an influential family, Maya’s maternal lineage is just as noteworthy. Her mother, Aloo Mistry, is the sister of the late Cyrus Mistry, the former Chairman of Tata Group. Maya's uncle, Pallonji Mistry, was a billionaire industrialist, and her aunt, Rohiqa Mistry, is one of the richest women in India, with a net worth of Rs 56,000 crore.

Despite being the youngest among her siblings—Leah and Neville—Maya has already made significant contributions to the Tata Group. She has been involved in various high-level roles, particularly in the Tata Medical Centre Trust, where she serves on the board alongside her siblings. The Tata Medical Centre, based in Kolkata, is a significant part of the Tata Group’s philanthropic efforts and was inaugurated by Ratan Tata in 2011.

Maya is an alumna of Bayers Business School and the University of Warwick in the UK. She began her professional career with the Tata Opportunities Fund, a prominent private equity fund under Tata Capital. Her work at the fund, especially in portfolio management and investor relations, was highly regarded, and she later transitioned to Tata Digital. Maya played a key role in the launch of the Tata Neu app, a major digital initiative under the Tata Group.

