Leena Gandhi Tewari is one of the richest businesswomen in India. She runs USV Ltd, a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, as chairperson. The pharma billionaire has now acquired two sea-facing luxury duplex apartments in Mumbai’s plush Worli locality, ET reported. The 67-year-old paid Rs 639 crore for the apartments, involving a total area of 22,572 sq ft. The two duplexes are located in Naman Xana, a 40-storey super premium tower on Worli Sea Face. They are on the 32nd to 35th floors.

Most expensive residential property sale

At over Rs 2.83 lakh per sq ft on a carpet basis, the transaction is termed as the most expensive residential property sale ever recorded in India. Tewari paid over Rs 63.9 crore in stamp duty and GST to register the properties. With these charges, the total cost of the purchase comes to nearly Rs 703 crore.

Leena Gandhi Tewari's net worth

She is one of India’s wealthiest women with a real-time net worth of USD 3.9 billion, as per Forbes. Tewari is the granddaughter of Vithal Balkrishna Gandhi, the founder of USV Private Limited. She is currently the 964th richest person in the world, and in 2023, Forbes India listed her as the 45th richest Indian woman.

Her husband, Prashant Tewari, is the Managing Director of the company, which specialises in diabetic and cardiovascular drugs. He is an IIT grad and a mechanical engineer from Cornell. Daughter Aneesha Gandhi Tewari, who has a Ph.D. in molecular biology from MIT, was appointed to USV's board in August 2022.

Moreover, Leena holds a commerce degree from the University of Mumbai. She completed her MBA at Boston University. She later returned to India and took over the leadership of the family business. Leena loves animals and travels into the forests across India. Tewari maintains a low public profile. However, her friend circle includes celebs such as actress turned businesswoman Juhi Chawla.