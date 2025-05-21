The Indian-origin CEO credits her impressive career trajectory to the fact that she never said no to 'grassroots roles'.

Leena Nair is the first Indian-origin CEO to lead the global luxury fashion brand, Chanel. She has been leading the brand since January 2022. Before taking over as global CEO of the French brand, she worked as Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever. She now leads Chanel, whose revenues were USD 18.7 billion (Rs 159947 crore) in 2024. Chanel is the second-largest luxury brand globally behind Louis Vuitton.

Born in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Nair completed her graduation in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Walchand College of Engineering, Sangli. Nair became the first woman in her family to pursue higher education. She later completed her MBA in Human Resources from XLRI Jamshedpur in 1992 before joining as a trainee at HUL.

Under Nair’s leadership, Chanel has continued to strengthen its decisive brand leadership, enhance client experience, lead cultural conversations and further drive its sustainability commitments for positive impact in the world. Leena Nair is the daughter of K. Karthikeyan and the cousin of industrialists Vijay Menon and Sachin Menon.

Nair credits her impressive career trajectory to the fact that she never said no to 'grassroots roles'. She was the first woman to work at a factory in Hindustan Unilever and the first woman to work a night shift there. She is now based in London. Nair is married to Kumar Nair, a financial services entrepreneur, and they have two sons.

