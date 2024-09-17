Meet woman, who is part of Rs 1257006 crore group, holds key position, she is Ratan Tata's...

Business women are playing key roles in several big companies. They also hold top positions like MD or CEO. One such person is Leah Tata, who was appointed to the boards of the five philanthropic organizations of Tata Trusts earlier this year. Tata Trusts oversees the USD 150 billion or Rs 1257006 crore Tata Group.

The 39-year-old, Leah, was made trustees of five Trusts including Sarvajanik Seva Trust. These five Trusts own a stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group. She is the eldest daughter of Noel Tata and Aloo Mistry. Noel is Ratan Tata's half-brother. Noel is the chairman of Tata Group companies like Trent and Voltas and a trustee of Tata Trusts.

Her mother, Aloo Mistry, is the sister of the late Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Group. Aloo Mistry is the daughter of Pallonji Mistry, the founder and former Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Leah holds a degree in Marketing from IE Business School in Madrid, Spain. She has worked at Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which manages the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The woman began her career as an Assistant Sales Manager at Taj Hotels Resorts & Palaces. She may join the board positions in operating companies of the Tata Group in future.