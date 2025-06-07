Vijay Mallya adopted Laila Mahmood, daughter of his second wife Rekha Mallya from her first marriage. Laila was never associated with his notorious father's controversies and kept a private life building her career in fashion and design.

Vijay Mallya, known as the ‘king of good times’, earned notoriety for his involvement in committing bank frauds and many financial scandals. While we all know a lot about his scandals, many people may not be aware of his multiple marriages. Mallya has been married twice. His first marriage was to Samira Tyabjee with whom he has a son, Siddharth Mallya, and his second wife is Rekha, with whom he has two daughters.

Vijay Mallya’s marriages

Vijay Mallya and his first wife, Sameera Tayabji, divorced after which the former married his childhood crush, Rekha in 1993. Rekha also got divorced from her then husband Shahid Mahmood with whom she had a daughter Laila Mahmood. Vijay Mallya legally adopted Laila as his daughter after which she officially took the surname 'Mallya'.

Laila Mallya’s career

Laila attended Mallya Aditi International School in Bengaluru, Karnataka. She then pursued her graduate studies from Bentley University, Waltham, Massachusetts, in International Business. She also went to New York to study fashion at the Fashion Institute of Technology. After her studies, she worked as an executive assistant to IPL founder, chairman and commissioner Lalit Modi, in 2009 but was forced to leave after her association with Lalit Modi became controversial due to the IPL scam.

Laila soon came back to her creative interests as she worked with famous global fashion brand Vogue in styling and designing jewellery. She then launched her jewellery and design label, Social Butterfly, which was retailed through boutique store, Kahawa, in Bengaluru. However, she preferred to keep her personal life away from the spotlight. With a name in the industry, she also graces fashion week events where her label features. Laila has now made a big name for herself in the fashion and jewellery industry.

Laila Mallya married Samar Singh, an investment banker, in 2011, in an intimate ceremony in Bali, Indonesia. She never got associated with Vijay Mallya’s controversies and scandals.

Vijay Mallya’s net worth

Vijay Mallya was once considered one of the richest men in India and even got featured in Forbes richest list, with a net worth of USD 750 million (Rs 64,318,500,000 ) in 2013, but this wealth declined after Kingfisher airlines collapsed. His net worth was reportedly USD 1.2 billion (Rs 102,909,600,000) in July 2022, a rise even after he lost all his Indian properties to banks which sold them to recover their loans. He recently appeared in Raj Shamani podcast.