The 71-year-old billionaire leads Rs 42307 crore market cap company. She is among the world's most powerful women.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is a well-known businesswoman, who recently made it to Forbes World's 100 Most Powerful Women list. She ranked 82 on the list. Kiran is a first-generation entrepreneur and managing director of biopharmaceutical firm Biocon. She is one of India's richest self-made women with a net worth of USD 3.4 billion or Rs 28835 crore, as per Forbes. She is also considered as the richest woman in Bengaluru.

She is a global business leader with over 40 years of experience in biotechnology. The 71-year-old billionaire wanted to be a doctor but couldn't get into medical school. She holds a bachelor's degree in Science from Bangalore University. She later completed her Master's from Melbourne University.

Kiran started her biotech journey in 1978 from her garage in India. Her company has one of Asia's largest insulin factories in Malaysia's Johor region. The firm has successfully forayed into the lucrative US market. Biocon acquired the biosimilars business of US drugmaker Viatris in 2022 for USD 3.3 billion.

She is the recipient of two of India’s highest civilian honours, the Padma Shri (1989) and the Padma Bhushan (2005). In 2019, she and her late husband John Shaw, donated USD 7.5 million (around 63 crore today) to the University of Glasgow to create a research hub and a professorial chair of precision oncology. Her philanthropic initiative, Mazumdar Shaw Medical Center, aims to create a sustainable, affordable cancer care model.