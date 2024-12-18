Over the years, she has consistently demonstrated her commitment to the business by playing pivotal roles in building brands, new product development.

Many Indian billionaires have now handed over their business reign to their children. The next generation is successfully running the business and continues to grow it. One such person is Jayanti Chauhan, daughter of Ramesh Chauhan, the man behind the popular water bottled water company.

Jayanti currently leads the business as the Vice Chairperson. She has been a part of Bisleri since the age of 24. Jayanti is the only heir to Bisleri’s reported Rs 7,000 crore business empire. She worked under the guidance of her father and took charge of the company's Delhi office. Jayanti has spearheaded the transformation of Bisleri. Beyond product development, Jayanti has taken a central role in refreshing the brand image of Bisleri.

Her tenure at Bisleri has been marked by a deep understanding of the various facets of the company's operations, starting with hands-on experience on the shop floor. Jayanti is an avid traveller and a passionate animal lover. As an amateur photographer, she captures the essence of her experiences.

Over the years, she has consistently demonstrated her commitment to the business by playing pivotal roles in building brands, new product development, allowing her to gain knowledge of the intricate nuances that drive the business.

Jayanti Chauhan's education qualification

Jayanti is an alumnus of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles. She focused her studies on Product Development. Jayanti pursued Fashion Styling at the prestigious Istituto Marangoni, Milano. She holds a degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. Besides, she has qualifications in fashion styling and photography from the London College of Fashion, further enriching her professional repertoire.