She joined the company in 2018 and her last date at the firm will be January 31.

Hemal Jain has resigned as Zomato’s global head of finance and chief financial officer (CFO) of its business-to-business grocery supply vertical Hyperpure. Her last date at the company will be January 31, ET reported. She joined Zomato, whose market cap is Rs 2.83 lakh crore, in 2018. However, Hemal has now resigned "to explore other opportunities", the company said.

Her departure comes days after the Gurgaon-based food and grocery delivery firm received a tax demand of Rs 803.4 crore, including interest and penalty. Hemal was among the senior management team that worked on Zomato's IPO. Her career spans over 18 years across dynamic industries like FMCG, food tech, and e-commerce.

Before joining Deepinder Goyal-led company, Hemal spent over 12 years at Hindustan Unilever. She is an IIM Bangalore alumnus. She also completed her Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, as per her LinkedIn profile.

"I have had the privilege of being part of the Zomato journey and its dynamic team over the past six years. However, after much reflection, I have taken this tough decision to move on and explore a different path," Jain wrote in her resignation letter.

READ | Azim Premji set to acquire 100% stake in US firm for Rs 3400000000, its business is...

Hemal is the second person from senior management, who quit Zomato in the past few months. Zomato co-founder and chief people officer Akriti Chopra had also resigned in September. Later, Zomato's independent director Gunjan Tilak Raj Soni also stepped down from her position.