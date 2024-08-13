Meet woman who quit her banking job, became homemaker for over 5 yrs, then built Rs 30 crore company, she is...

Popular beauty and fashion platform Nykaa has bought an additional stake in her company for Rs 44.5 crore.

Many entrepreneurs have started their business journey after quitting their well-settled careers. Some even had a long gap in their professional careers due to personal reasons. One such person is Harini Sivakumar, founder and CEO of Earth Rythm. It is a personal care brand which manufactures and sells sustainable/non-toxic beauty products.

Harini was a banker who worked at Kotak Mahindra Bank as Deputy Manager and at Standard Chartered Bank as Assistant Manager. In 2010, she discovered her child had Down's syndrome. Hence, Harini decided to quit her job to take care of her elder son and become a stay-at-home mother. She was a homemaker for over five years after marriage before she opened her business, Soapworks India, in May 2015.

She also founded Earth Rhythm in 2019 with a website and a production unit in Gurugram. Now, FSN E-commerce, which owns beauty and fashion platform Nykaa, has bought an additional stake in Earth Rythm for Rs 44.5 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. Nykaa will now be acquiring up to 57,302 equity shares and 12,226 warrants in Earth Rhythm Private Limited, resulting in Earth Rhythm becoming a subsidiary of the company.

Harini holds an MA in special education from the University of University of Northampton. She also earned a diploma in Diploma in Advanced Cosmetic Science, Advanced Formulations from the Institute of Personal Care Science. She had also completed her postgraduate diploma in retail management from the Chennai Business School.

Her company develops clean and clinically effective beauty and personal care products with over 250 SKUs across six categories. Earth Rhythm reported revenues of Rs 30.7 crore in FY24, CNBC TV 18 reported.