Gunjan Soni has been appointed as Managing Director for YouTube India. Soni is set to lead YouTube's growth and innovation efforts in India. Before joining YouTube, Soni worked at ZALORA, where she served as Group CEO for six years based in Singapore. She has over two decades of leadership experience spanning business, technology, marketing, and e-commerce. Soni started her career as a software engineer. Her first job was at Narayana Murthy's Infosys. Soni worked there for one year from 2000 to 2001, as per her LinkedIn profile. Commenting on her new role, Soni said, "I am both humbled and thrilled to join this dynamic team and lead a platform that has long supported the powerhouse of talent that is the Indian creator economy."

Soni also possesses significant Indian media and marketing experience, having worked as EVP at Star India and CMO at Myntra. Before that, she was a Partner at McKinsey in the Consumer and Marketing practice. She serves on the board of CBRE Group, a Fortune 500 company. She holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal. Later, she pursued an MBA, Finance from XLRI Jamshedpur. Her previous experiences also include Executive Vice President for Strategy and CEO Office with Star India (21 Century Fox subsidiary) and Partner at McKinsey in the Consumer and Marketing practice.

At Myntra, she was responsible for marketing for Myntra platform and fashion brands, along with managing P&L for the Jabong business. Besides her professional life, she is a big fan of Science Fiction and Fantasy. Her favourites include the Star Trek series with Captain Picard.

