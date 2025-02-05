Her entire career has been guided by a simple philosophy of creating impact at scale.

Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav has been appointed as the new Group Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd. Making the announcement, Isha Ambani, director on the board of the company, said Yadav joins the company from Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India and SEA).

"In her new role as Group Chief Marketing Officer & EVP Strategic Initiatives, Chairman's Office at Reliance, Gayatri will work closely with our Chairman, Reliance Foundation chairperson, Akash, Anant, the entire EC, and me to drive innovation, enhance brand impact, and deepen customer centricity culture," she said.

Akash and Anant are Isha's siblings and directors on board of Reliance. "I am confident that Gayatri will bring fresh perspectives and dynamic leadership to inspire our teams and help propel toward achieving greater success and growth," she added. While Gayatri said, "I am honoured to be joining Reliance Industries Limited as Group CMO and EVP Strategic Initiatives Chairman’s Office."

Her entire career has been guided by a simple philosophy of creating impact at scale. She experienced learning brand management at FMCG P&G. Gayatri was in media where as marketing head at Star she learnt how to inspire a billion imaginations. In the most recent chapter at Sequoia India/ SEA, now Peak XV, She helped in the re-brand and learned the power of technology, innovation and brand to drive non-linear scale.

