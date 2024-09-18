Business

Meet woman, who left US firm to lead Rs 18687 crore company in India, not from IIT, IIM

She studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Gauri Kirloskar is a fifth-generation businesswoman who leads Kirloskar Oil Engines as Managing Director. She has been leading the Pune-based company in her role since May 2022. The market cap of the company is Rs 18687 crore. As a board member of Kirloskar Oil Engines since 2014, she is involved in regular compliance and performance reviews. Gauri is the daughter of Atul Kirloskar, chairman of Kirloskar Oil Engines. She studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). She also received a BSc. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Carnegie Mellon University, US. After her graduation, she worked as an investment banking analyst at Merrill Lynch (US firm). She then moved on to Pearson's Corporate Finance and Strategy group. Gauri moved back to India in 2010. She has been focusing on strategic initiatives for the Kirloskar Group into infrastructure and investments. She has also been functioning as a director at several Kirloskar Group companies. She is a director in The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited and the Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited. She has been a non-executive director of Kirloskar Integrated Technologies, a renewable energy arm of the group, since April 2011. READ | Meet woman, who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 288000 crore company as CTO, resigned due to...

