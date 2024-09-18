Meet woman, who left US firm to lead Rs 18687 crore company in India, not from IIT, IIM

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Girl dances to Bhojpuri song inside Delhi metro, auntie's epic reaction goes viral

'Totally different animal...': Siddhant Chaturvedi says no Indian action film is in 'same zone' as Yudhra: | Exclusive

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack actor Harry Parmar reacts to row over 'changing' terrorists' religion: 'The intention was...'

J-K Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Live Updates: Polling to begin soon in 7 districts

Lunar Eclipse Today: When and where to watch Chandra Grahan? Will it be visible in India?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Girl dances to Bhojpuri song inside Delhi metro, auntie's epic reaction goes viral

Watch: Girl dances to Bhojpuri song inside Delhi metro, auntie's epic reaction goes viral

'Totally different animal...': Siddhant Chaturvedi says no Indian action film is in 'same zone' as Yudhra: | Exclusive

'Totally different animal...': Siddhant Chaturvedi says no Indian action film is in 'same zone' as Yudhra: | Exclusive

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack actor Harry Parmar reacts to row over 'changing' terrorists' religion: 'The intention was...'

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack actor Harry Parmar reacts to row over 'changing' terrorists' religion: 'The intention was...'

5 animals that sleep in standing position

5 animals that sleep in standing position

This is India’s slowest train, runs at a speed of…

This is India’s slowest train, runs at a speed of…

9 popular actresses who disappeared from TV

9 popular actresses who disappeared from TV

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa on allegations of film being copied from Hollywood hit Sex Tape

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa on allegations of film being copied from Hollywood hit Sex Tape

Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel after photos of him wearing new engagement ring: 'Sick mentality'

Dalljiet Kaur slams estranged husband Nikhil Patel after photos of him wearing new engagement ring: 'Sick mentality'

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, who left US firm to lead Rs 18687 crore company in India, not from IIT, IIM

She studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 05:48 AM IST

Meet woman, who left US firm to lead Rs 18687 crore company in India, not from IIT, IIM
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Gauri Kirloskar is a fifth-generation businesswoman who leads Kirloskar Oil Engines as Managing Director. She has been leading the Pune-based company in her role since May 2022. The market cap of the company is Rs 18687 crore. As a board member of Kirloskar Oil Engines since 2014, she is involved in regular compliance and performance reviews.

Gauri is the daughter of Atul Kirloskar, chairman of Kirloskar Oil Engines. She studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). She also received a BSc. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Carnegie Mellon University, US. After her graduation, she worked as an investment banking analyst at Merrill Lynch (US firm). She then moved on to Pearson's Corporate Finance and Strategy group. 

Gauri moved back to India in 2010. She has been focusing on strategic initiatives for the Kirloskar Group into infrastructure and investments. She has also been functioning as a director at several Kirloskar Group companies. She is a director in The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited and the Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited. She has been a non-executive director of Kirloskar Integrated Technologies, a renewable energy arm of the group, since April 2011.

READ | Meet woman, who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 288000 crore company as CTO, resigned due to...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet boy who got record-breaking salary package from Google, was former Amazon employee, not from IIT, IIM…

Meet boy who got record-breaking salary package from Google, was former Amazon employee, not from IIT, IIM…

Delhi traffic advisory for today: Restrictions imposed due to Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession, check routes to avoid

Delhi traffic advisory for today: Restrictions imposed due to Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession, check routes to avoid

Meet man with world record for spending longest time in space, travelled 186887000 miles, he is from...

Meet man with world record for spending longest time in space, travelled 186887000 miles, he is from...

'No demolition of property anywhere without court's permission till...': Supreme Court

'No demolition of property anywhere without court's permission till...': Supreme Court

Donald Trump targeted in apparent assassination attempt at golf course, FBI says...

Donald Trump targeted in apparent assassination attempt at golf course, FBI says...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

From Triptii Dimri to Rashmika Mandanna and Sanvikaa: 7 'national crushes of India' who floored audiences in 2024

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement