Meet woman, who fought her parents to build Rs 1600 crore business now owned by Mukesh Ambani, she is...

Zivame, India’s largest online lingerie brand, has become a big brand, and is often called the 'Desi Victoria’s Secret.' However, behind this successful brand is the inspiring story of its founder, Richa Kar. She started Zivame in 2011, and her journey to success was anything but easy.

Born on July 17, 1980, in Jamshedpur, Richa completed her post-graduate diploma and master’s degree from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), she gained valuable experience working in companies like Spencers and SAP retail consultancy. While at SAP, she closely followed Victoria’s Secret's online sales and realised the challenges Indian women faced in buying lingerie. This experience inspired her to start Zivame.

However, Richa’s parents were not supportive initially. Her mother was embarrassed by the idea of her daughter selling lingerie, but Richa’s determination won out. With funds from friends and some savings from her mother, Richa launched Zivame. The brand quickly grew and caught the attention of big names like Ratan Tata, who invested in Zivame in 2015.

Despite facing challenges like finding office space, Richa’s determination led to Zivame’s success. The brand secured significant funding in 2012 and 2015, and by 2016, Richa expanded Zivame with physical stores across India.

Mukesh Ambani acquired Zivame through Reliance Retail. Richa Kar stepped down as CEO in 2017 but continues to serve on Zivame’s board. Today, Zivame is a multi-million dollar company, valued at over Rs. 1,670 crores, and remains a leading name in India’s lingerie market.