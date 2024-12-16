Natasha is more sure-footed in her command at modern fashion than almost anyone. Sometimes draped into avant-garde couture, sometimes a luxury handbag--Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior--she wears fashion very, very well indeed

Not everybody can juggle character and beauty, but Natasha Poonawalla could most definitely make a competent reference. A well-known businesswoman and style icon from India, Natasha's passion for fashion and design is as lush as her influential role as the executive director of the Serum Institute of India (SII)--one of the largest vaccine producers in the world. Often nicknamed "Ms. Vaccine", she is also known as a philanthropist and wife of Adar Poonawalla.

Natasha is more sure-footed in her command at modern fashion than almost anyone. Sometimes draped into avant-garde couture, sometimes a luxury handbag--Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior--she wears fashion very, very well indeed.

Being born and raised in Pune, Natasha was first schooled, was graduated there, and is now pursuing her Master’s in Organizational Behaviour from the credible London School of Economics. While assisting SII, she also gives her efforts to aid creative and strategic developments in companies within the Cyrus Poonawalla Group.

Her abode, Lincoln House, is a fine example of an opulent and extravagant lifestyle. Its historical home, which was originally erected in 1933 by British architect Claude Batley, belonged to the Maharaja of Wankaner and his family. She now values the property at a staggering ₹750 crore, and through it expresses the grandeur and legacy that catches the eye of various people. As reported by Financial Express her net worth is Rs 660 crores.

Natasha's life is a mix of new luxury and creativity. Whether she is into whatever business innovations she runs or indulging in her wide range of designer handbags and luxe cars, she very much represents class and ambition. SII has a total worth of around ₹192,000 crore, and Natasha is an important person, particularly in business, fashion, as well as philanthropy.