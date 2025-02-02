Eiesha is also on the board of the Bharti Foundation, one of the largest interventions for education in India.

Many kids of Indian billionaires were born in India but later shifted to abroad for better careers and business growth. However, their family businesses still running in India and are also among the top companies. One such person is Eiesha Bharti Pasricha, a creative entrepreneur who lives in London. She is the daughter of Sunil Mittal, Bharti Airtel owner, whose net worth is USD 11.8 billion, as per Forbes.

Eiesha has championed female founders and businesses across fashion, design and lifestyle. Born in Scotland and raised in India, she is now based in London. Eiesha is also on the board of the Bharti Foundation, one of the largest interventions for education in India. She has invested in a diverse mix of brands including fashion brand Roksanda, and tech beauty business Beautystack. She is a director of the London members’ club Maison Estelle.

The businesswoman is married to Sharan Pasricha, an Indian-born entrepreneur in London. He runs the lifestyle hospitality company Ennismore. The duo have two children - a daughter and a son. Eiesha went to the Cheltenham Ladies' College in England. She completed her graduation in Politics, Italian, and French at the University of Bath, England. She also spent one year in Paris as a sales assistant at Louis Vuitton. Eiesha is active on social media and has 36.2K followers on Instagram. She recently visited Saudi Arabia and shared a glimpse of her first visit to the country.