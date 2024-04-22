Meet woman, DU graduate, hired by Rs 667380 crore firm, she is first employee in India of…

ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI is one of the most popular AI companies in the world. Valued at over Rs 667380 crore, OpenAI is led by Sam Altman and the firm has hired a Delhi University graduate as its first employee in India. As per a report by IANS, Open AI has hired Pragya Misra to lead public policy affairs and partnerships in India.

Pragya Misra has served as the Director of Public Affairs for Truecaller, where she has collaborated closely with government ministries, investors, key stakeholders, and media partners.

Prior to that, she worked for three years with Meta Platforms.

She also led WhatsApp’s campaign against misinformation in 2018 and has worked with Ernst & Young as well as the Royal Danish Embassy in Delhi. Misra received her MBA from the International Management Institute in 2012.

She also graduated in commerce from Delhi University and holds a Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

She is also a podcaster and Instagram influencer with a follower base of 35,000.

She hosts the Pragyaan Podcast (@pragyaan_podcast), covering topics such as meditation and consciousness.

(with inputs from IANS)