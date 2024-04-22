Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, had Rs 45 crore salary package, got fired from his job, went on to acquire Narayana Murthy’s…

Democratisation of Homa through DIY Homa Workshops by Arunisha Sengupta

Top Morning News: Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations; Gukesh D becomes youngest to win candidates chess tournament

Meet Indian genius who lost his father at 12, studied at Cambridge, took Rs 1 salary, he is called 'architect of...'

Meet woman, DU graduate, hired by Rs 667380 crore firm, she is first employee in India of…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Democratisation of Homa through DIY Homa Workshops by Arunisha Sengupta

Top Morning News: Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations; Gukesh D becomes youngest to win candidates chess tournament

Meet Indian genius who lost his father at 12, studied at Cambridge, took Rs 1 salary, he is called 'architect of...'

8 calcium-rich drinks for strong bones

9 times BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope inspired us with strong messages

7 benefits of eating cashew everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Badshah parties with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Dubai amid dating rumours

Meet actor who went bankrupt, planned own murder for insurance money, one role saved his life, now worth crores

Meet India's richest star kid, richer than even Salman-Aamir, owns Rs 7300 crore company; not Ranbir, Prabhas, Alia, NTR

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, DU graduate, hired by Rs 667380 crore firm, she is first employee in India of…

Pragya Misra led WhatsApp’s campaign against misinformation in 2018 and has worked with Ernst & Young as well as the Royal Danish Embassy in Delhi.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 09:15 AM IST

article-main
Pragya Misra
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI is one of the most popular AI companies in the world. Valued at over Rs 667380 crore, OpenAI is led by Sam Altman and the firm has hired a Delhi University graduate as its first employee in India. As per a report by IANS, Open AI has hired Pragya Misra to lead public policy affairs and partnerships in India.

Pragya Misra has served as the Director of Public Affairs for Truecaller, where she has collaborated closely with government ministries, investors, key stakeholders, and media partners.

Prior to that, she worked for three years with Meta Platforms.

She also led WhatsApp’s campaign against misinformation in 2018 and has worked with Ernst & Young as well as the Royal Danish Embassy in Delhi. Misra received her MBA from the International Management Institute in 2012.

She also graduated in commerce from Delhi University and holds a Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

She is also a podcaster and Instagram influencer with a follower base of 35,000.

She hosts the Pragyaan Podcast (@pragyaan_podcast), covering topics such as meditation and consciousness.

(with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans win low-scoring thriller in Mullanpur, hand Punjab Kings fourth straight loss

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Meet woman who left medical studies to crack USPC exam, became IPS then IAS, secured AIR...

PBKS vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement