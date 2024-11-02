She has made a remarkable shift from being a qualified dentist to a leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR)

Dr Priti G Adani, a notable figure in India's philanthropic world, is the founder of the Adani Foundation. Her net worth is estimated to be over Rs 8,000 crore. She has made a remarkable shift from being a qualified dentist to a leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Born in 1965 into a Gujarati family, Priti Adani was raised with strong values emphasising education and service. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Surgery (BDS) from the Government Dental College in Ahmedabad. In 1986, she married Gautam Adani.

In 1996, after their marriage, Dr Priti Adani established the Adani Foundation, which has grown to become one of the largest non-profit organisations in India. The foundation aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural communities, focusing on key areas such as education, public health, rural infrastructure development, and sustainable livelihoods. It operates in over 5,753 villages across 18 states, making a meaningful impact on many lives.

Dr Adani's contributions have earned her significant recognition. In 2020, she received an honorary doctorate from the Gujarat Law Society University for her work in uplifting communities and promoting social welfare.

Gautam Adani credits much of his success to Priti. He acknowledges her decision to marry him, highlighting their supportive partnership. Together, they continue to inspire many through their shared commitment to social causes.