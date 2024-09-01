Twitter
Business

Meet woman, Harvard alumnus, who married at 18, now runs Rs 18566 crore company, one of India's largest...

Her husband is the co-founder and chairman of the Welspun Group and has a net worth of USD 3.4 billion (around Rs 28522 crore).

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 04:49 PM IST

File photo
Several Indian businesswomen in the country are successfully leading top companies. One such person is Dipali Goenka, Managing Director and CEO of Welspun Living Ltd, one of the country’s largest home textiles exporters. The 54-year-old has come a long way since joining the company in 2002. Dipali transformed the textile business with her innovative ideas. Today, the market cap of the company is Rs 18566 crore.

The businesswoman got married at the early age of 18 to Balkrishan Goenka and moved to Mumbai in 1987. At the age of 30, she joined her husband's textile business in 2002. Her husband is the co-founder and chairman of the Welspun Group in Mumbai, with interests in textiles and pipes. The couple has two daughters, Radhika and Vanshika.

Dipali is a graduate of Psychology and a Harvard alumnus. She attended the President Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2005. Dipali was born on October 13, 1969, in Jaipur into a Marwari family. In 2016, Forbes ranked her as the 16th most powerful woman in Asia and 4th in India. Her husband is a billionaire with a real-time net worth of USD 3.4 billion, as per Forbes. In 2023, he bought a luxury penthouse in Mumbai for USD 30 million, around Rs 251 crore today.

Dipali is an eloquent leader, who is also involved in philanthropic initiatives focused on inclusive development. She strongly believes, that when a woman earns, she is empowered and enables her child to go to school.

READ | This company earned Rs 47000 crore in 5 days, it's not of Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
