Devyani Jaipuria is a well-known person in the world of education and business. Presently, she is the Pro Vice Chairperson of Delhi Public Schools (DPS) International and a Director at Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur. Her father, Ravi Jaipuria, is a billionaire businessman who runs RJ Corp, which has businesses from beverages, to fast food to healthcare and education. As per Forbes, the Indian billionaire has a real-time net worth of Rs 115140 crore, as of March 12. He is known as India's cola king.

Her father has established Devyani International after her name. The company operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee stores. The company has a market cap of Rs 18718 crore, as of March 12. Devyani Jaipuria also manages the family's healthcare arm, which comprises the high-end maternity hospital chain Cocoon and stem cell banking. Devyani is an active member of various educational boards. She heads DPS situated in Gurgaon and Jaipur, DPS International School in Gurgaon and Dharav High School in Jaipur.

The 39-year-old is herself an alumnus of DPS. Her belief in the importance of relevant education for today's youth inspired her to launch several creative educational programmes. She also served as a trustee of the Aliya Charitable Trust, Champa Devi Jaipuria Charitable Trust and the Mala Jaipuria Foundation. Devyani launched multiple social welfare schemes like the Muskaan initiative at DPS Gurgaon, Pravah - a skill centre for the economically disadvantaged, Shiksha Kendra at DPS Gurgaon – a school to provide quality education for children of economically weaker sections and many more.

