Deshnee Naidoo has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), the parent firm of Mumbai-based mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. This marks Naidoo's second stint with the company. Naidoo's appointment is with effect from January 20, 2025, the company said in a statement. She was with Vedanta from 2014 to 2020 and served in senior leadership roles including CEO of Africa Base Metals and CEO of Vedanta Zinc International.

Before joining Vedanta, Naidoo was CEO of nickel and copper firm Vale Base Metals. Deshnee brings with her over two decades of experience in the resources business across different geographies and diversified metals and minerals. "This is homecoming for me, and I look forward to an exciting growth phase at Vedanta, enabled by the demerger," Naidoo said.

Her new appointment comes at a time when Vedanta Resources Ltd's Indian subsidiary, Vedanta Ltd, is demerging its businesses to unlock significant value for stakeholders. "Deshnee joins us at an exciting phase in our journey...We are now embarking on a new phase of growth which will make us a 100-billion dollar critical minerals, energy and technology company, serving India and the world. At Vedanta, we always do business with a purpose. Deshnee's growth mindset along with her commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our core values," Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal said.

Vedanta Resources Ltd is a diversified global natural resources, energy and technology company spanning India, South Africa, Zambia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Namibia and Liberia. Vedanta Ltd had last month said that it has revised its demerger proposal and decided to retain the base metals undertaking within the parent firm.

(With inputs from PTI)