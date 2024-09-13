Meet woman, daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘right hand’, is now CEO of...

Before taking on this crucial responsibility, Bhakti was managing strategy and execution at Tira since the brand’s inception.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 956420 crore. India’s richest man is involved in a wide range of businesses that are handled by his family and close associates. Mukesh Ambani has entrusted his daughter, Isha Ambani, with one of Reliance Industries' most lucrative subsidiaries, Reliance Retail. Isha currently holds the position of Managing Director of Reliance Retail, a conglomerate that encompasses over 45 subsidiaries and divisions.

One of the newer ventures under Reliance Retail's umbrella is Tira Beauty, an omnichannel beauty retailer launched in April 2023. The launch of Tira Beauty was not solely the work of Isha Ambani. Another key figure in this venture is Bhakti Modi, who has a significant connection with the Ambani family.

Bhakti Modi, the daughter of Manoj Modi, Mukesh Ambani’s key associate, recently took over as CEO of Reliance Retail’s omnichannel beauty platform, Tira. Working closely with Isha Ambani, who is in charge of the group's retail formats, Bhakti has swiftly become a key player in Reliance Retail Ventures. V Subramaniam, managing director of Reliance Retail, is also providing guidance to Bhakti as she oversees the plan and implementation of Tira, which is scheduled to start in April 2023. Acknowledged as a co-founder, she is leading the platform's expansion in a cutthroat industry alongside companies like Myntra, Nykaa, and Tata Cliq Palette.

Tira is establishing itself as a major player in the beauty industry under Bhakti's direction by fusing its online and offline presence. The portal, which provides a large selection of beauty items, is bolstering its online presence and growing its physical locations throughout India. Bhakti's vast experience is anticipated to be essential in determining the platform's future course.

Bhakti Modi has an impact on Reliance Retail in regions other than Tira. Joining Reliance Brands in August 2022 as a director, she aids in formulating the division's strategy as it oversees international luxury brands in India. Leading new business ideas under the Reliance Retail umbrella is another aspect of her participation. Bhakti and Reliance Brands CEO Darshan Mehta will work closely together to advance the company's expansion into the luxury market.

Deep familial ties bind Bhakti to Reliance Industries. One of Mukesh Ambani's most dependable allies, Manoj Modi, is her father and a board member of Jio Platforms, EIH, and Reliance Retail. Tejas Goenka, managing director of the accounting software company Tally Solutions, is married to Bhakti. Bhakti's close ties to the Reliance ecosystem are further cemented by the Goenka family's longstanding relationship with the Ambanis.