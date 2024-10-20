In response, Anupama has actively participated in Seattle Children's Hospital, tracking initiatives that could help children's health.

Meet Anupama Nadella, the wife of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who hails from an illustrious background-being an IAS officer's daughter. Satya hails from Hyderabad and is an engineer par excellence and has headed Microsoft since 2014 and in his tenure led it to a great success.

Under his management, Microsoft toppled Apple to become the world's most valuable company, with its market valuation reaching $2.87 trillion on January 11. Anupama, popularly known as Anu, has a special connection with Satya; her father and Satya's father were together in IAS. Born in New Delhi to IAS officer KR Venugopal, Anupama did her schooling in Hyderabad and is a graduate architect from Manipal University. But she chose the homemaker role; she devoted her days to bringing up their three children. The same year Satya joined Microsoft, Anupama wedded the man; they fought immigration barriers as Satya relinquished his green card to make it easier for Anupama to gain entry into the United States on an H-1B visa.

The Nadella family suffered a great loss in early 2022 when their 26-year-old son, who lived with cerebral palsy, Zain, died.

In response, Anupama has actively participated in Seattle Children's Hospital, tracking initiatives that could help children's health. As part of her family obligations, she took interest in philanthropy also. She donated Rs 2 crores to the relief of farmers and women from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. She also donated another Rs 2 crores to the relief fund of Indian PM since the pandemic was due to Covid-19. Satya Nadella's career goes hand in hand with the remuneration he enjoys, which is an annual pay of $54.9 million for the fiscal year 2021-2022. Satya, with a net worth over Rs 6200 crore, is another who could be named in terms of figures in the tech industry with Anupama by his side through the journey.