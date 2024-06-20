Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, married to man with over Rs 4500000000 salary, she is…

Anupama Nadella, who is also known as Anu, was born in New Delhi. Daughter of an IAS officer KR Venugopal, she is married to Microsoft chief Satya Nadella.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, is one of the highest paid CEOs in the world. He is leading a tech giant that has a market cap of whopping Rs 3.32 trillion dollars. Known for his vision and inspirational journey, Satya Nadella is often in the news due business announcements and new Microsoft products. Recently, Nadella announced the availability of new Copilot+PCs. As the Microsoft chief is once again in the news, let’s know a bit about his wife Anupama Nadella who is a key pillar in the life of Satya Nadella. Anupama Nadella got married to Satya Nadella in the same year he joined Microsoft. Satya and Anupama’s fathers were reportedly IAS batchmates. When the two got married, Satya Nadella was already a permanent resident of the US. Despite Satya being a green card holder, Anupama’s visa application was rejected by the US and the couple only be together for a short time with tourist visa. To make it easier for Anupama to travel to the US, Satya Nadella gave up his green card and acquired a H-1B visa to get through the immigration complexities.

Anupama Nadella, who is also known as Anu, was born in New Delhi. Daughter of an IAS officer KR Venugopal, Anupama pursued her education in Hyderabad and she is an architecture graduate from Manipal University. Although her husband is known for his job and skills, Anupama preferred to be a homemaker and reportedly gave up her professional career to dedicate herself to bringing up the children.

Anupama and Satya Nadella gave birth to three kids but the couple suffered a setback with the death of their 26-year-old son Zain in 2022. Since her son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Anupama has been closely associated with Seattle Children's Hospital, doing her bit to improve children’s health. She reportedly donated Rs 2 crore to aid the livelihood of farmers and women in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. Anupama also reportedly donated Rs 2 crore to the PM relief fund in India during the Covid-19 outbreak.

In FY 2021-2022, Satya Nadella's yearly compensation was 54.9 million dollars. He earned around 49 million dollars a year before which translates to Rs 450 crore. Satya Nadella's net worth is Rs 6200 crore.