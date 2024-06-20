Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamil Nadu tragedy: 35 dead after consuming spurious liquor, CM Stalin forms inquiry panel

Shocking! Bengaluru couple finds venomous cobra inside Xbox parcel, watch viral video

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, married to man with over Rs 4500000000 salary, she is…

This actor, who worked with Aamir Khan, gave Rs 100-crore film, died after he fell in...

Thousands of Indian millionaires relocating to this country in 2024, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tamil Nadu tragedy: 35 dead after consuming spurious liquor, CM Stalin forms inquiry panel

Shocking! Bengaluru couple finds venomous cobra inside Xbox parcel, watch viral video

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, married to man with over Rs 4500000000 salary, she is…

5 must- try traditional Guajarati dishes

Here’s how much Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, others charged for Sholay

AI imagines Delhi when it was ruled by Pandavas

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rajouri Garden Firing: One Killed In Firing Incident At Burger King Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Employees?

Meet superstar's son, who started working at 1, has only 1 hit in entire career, still charges Rs 7 crore per film

Kantara star Sapthami Gowda files defamation case against co-star's wife, demands Rs 10 crore in damages, know why

'What the hell is he drinking': Amitabh Bachchan recalls shocked response when Nag Ashwin first narrated Kalki 2898 AD

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, married to man with over Rs 4500000000 salary, she is…

Anupama Nadella, who is also known as Anu, was born in New Delhi. Daughter of an IAS officer KR Venugopal, she is married to Microsoft chief Satya Nadella.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, married to man with over Rs 4500000000 salary, she is…
Anupama Nadella
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, is one of the highest paid CEOs in the world. He is leading a tech giant that has a market cap of whopping Rs 3.32 trillion dollars. Known for his vision and inspirational journey, Satya Nadella is often in the news due business announcements and new Microsoft products. Recently, Nadella announced the availability of new Copilot+PCs. As the Microsoft chief is once again in the news, let’s know a bit about his wife Anupama Nadella who is a key pillar in the life of Satya Nadella. Anupama Nadella got married to Satya Nadella in the same year he joined Microsoft. Satya and Anupama’s fathers were reportedly IAS batchmates. When the two got married, Satya Nadella was already a permanent resident of the US. Despite Satya being a green card holder, Anupama’s visa application was rejected by the US and the couple only be together for a short time with tourist visa. To make it easier for Anupama to travel to the US, Satya Nadella gave up his green card and acquired a H-1B visa to get through the immigration complexities.

Anupama Nadella, who is also known as Anu, was born in New Delhi. Daughter of an IAS officer KR Venugopal, Anupama pursued her education in Hyderabad and she is an architecture graduate from Manipal University. Although her husband is known for his job and skills, Anupama preferred to be a homemaker and reportedly gave up her professional career to dedicate herself to bringing up the children. 

Anupama and Satya Nadella gave birth to three kids but the couple suffered a setback with the death of their 26-year-old son Zain in 2022. Since her son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Anupama has been closely associated with Seattle Children's Hospital, doing her bit to improve children’s health. She reportedly donated Rs 2 crore to aid the livelihood of farmers and women in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. Anupama also reportedly donated Rs 2 crore to the PM relief fund in India during the Covid-19 outbreak. 

In FY 2021-2022, Satya Nadella's yearly compensation was 54.9 million dollars. He earned around 49 million dollars a year before which translates to Rs 450 crore. Satya Nadella's net worth is Rs 6200 crore. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Haris Rauf engages in heated argument with Pakistani fan in USA, video goes viral

Interesting Interview With Maulik Raval: Insights Into GDPR Trends & Future

'Incessant attacks on my character': Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA Bloc leaders, seeks time to discuss assault case

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms first look out: Second Game of Thrones prequel after House of the Dragon begins filming

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 17th installment: PM Modi releases Rs 20000 crore for farmers, check beneficiary status online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement