Meet woman, daughter of famous Indian billionaire who now heads India's largest

Being the daughter of a billionaire does not alone make Lakshmi Venu a successful businesswoman. She has carved her own path in the world of business. Daughter of TVS group chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan and great granddaughter of T.V. Sundaram Iyengar, founder of the company, she has led the motor group with her remarkable leadership and innovation, driving the company’s growth to heights.

Lakshmi Venu’s education

Dr. Lakshmi Venu, born in 1983, is the daughter of Venu Srinivasan and Mallika Srinivasan. She attended Sishya School in Chennai, followed by Yale University in the US, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics. She then pursued a Doctorate in Engineering Management at the University of Warwick in the UK, developing valuable business expertise.

Lakshmi Venu’s career

She has taken her family’s legacy beyond and to its present success. She is currently the managing director of TVS Holdings Ltd, the role she is serving from 2022. Before she was appointed as the company’s managing director she served as joint managing director since 2010. TVS Holdings Ltd is based in Chennai with a market capitalisation of Rs 17,225.61 crore, is an important player in the automotive industry.

Dr. Lakshmi Venu's leadership has further cemented TVS Motors' status as a prominent player in India's automotive industry. Her net worth is Rs 4.24 crore.

Personal Life

She tied the knot in March 2018 to Mahesh Gogineni, who is the grandson of the popular politician N.G. Ranga, in an intimate ceremony in Jodhpur.

Dr. Lakshmi Venu has shattered glass ceilings in the male-dominated automotive industry, proving that women can excel as leaders of major companies. Her exceptional skills and leadership at TVS Holdings Ltd have driven the company's growth, making her a role model for young businesswomen. Her journey, marked by hard work and vision, demonstrates that she is poised to take the TVS Motors brand to new heights, further cementing her family's business legacy.