Tara’s academic journey took her to prestigious institutions. She studied strategy management at the London School of Economics (LSE) and pursued politics and South Asian studies at the National University of Singapore.

Tara Singh Vachani has carved a distinct niche in the business world, blending entrepreneurial vision with a commitment to social impact. As Vice Chairperson of Max India Limited, she contributes significantly to the legacy of the Max Group, a conglomerate founded by her father, Analjit Singh. With a net worth of ₹10,078 crore, according to Forbes, Singh is one of India's prominent business magnates. The company, Max India, holds a market capitalization of ₹1,297 crore as of early September.

Beyond her role in Max India, Tara leads transformative initiatives in senior care through Antara Senior Living, where she serves as Executive Chairperson. Antara stands as a trailblazer in India’s senior living space, offering vibrant residential communities that blend lifestyle with personalized care. Her vision has set a new benchmark for elder care in the country, emphasizing dignity, wellness, and a sense of community for residents.

Tara’s academic journey took her to prestigious institutions. She studied strategy management at the London School of Economics (LSE) and pursued politics and South Asian studies at the National University of Singapore. Her diverse education laid the foundation for her multifaceted career.

Married to Sahil Vachani, Managing Director and CEO of Max Estates, Tara balances her professional pursuits with her role as a mother to two daughters. Sahil’s leadership in Max Estates complements the couple’s shared commitment to excellence within the Max Group.

In 2020, Tara was recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, an accolade celebrating her innovative contributions and leadership potential. Outside the boardroom, she is an avid traveler who embraces organization and detail-oriented planning in both her personal and professional life.

Tara Singh Vachani’s journey exemplifies a harmonious blend of business acumen and social responsibility, inspiring a new generation of leaders.