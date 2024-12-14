Gauri, the daughter of Atul Kirloskar, Chairman of Kirloskar Oil Engines, completed her higher education at the London School of Economics and Political Science

Studying abroad offers individuals not just academic knowledge but also essential skills like critical thinking, adaptability, and cross-cultural communication. Many who develop these skills return to India and use them to achieve significant success in their careers or entrepreneurial ventures. A notable example is Gauri Kirloskar, the Managing Director of Kirloskar Oil Engines, who studied overseas and came back to India to take the helm of her father’s company, which is now valued at around ₹17,300 crore.

Gauri, the daughter of Atul Kirloskar, Chairman of Kirloskar Oil Engines, completed her higher education at the London School of Economics and Political Science. She also obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a focus on Finance from Carnegie Mellon University in the United States. After finishing her studies, she started her career as an investment banking analyst at Merrill Lynch, before moving to Pearson's Corporate Finance and Strategy group.

In 2010, Gauri returned to India and assumed a leadership position within the Kirloskar Group. She now spearheads initiatives in infrastructure, investments, and new technologies, and serves as a director for several companies within the group. Prior to her role at Kirloskar Oil Engines, she gained valuable experience with other entities in the Kirloskar Group, including Kirloskar Industries Ltd. From April 2011, she was a non-executive director at Kirloskar Integrated Technologies, where she oversaw the group's renewable energy projects.

Gauri’s commitment and leadership have played a crucial role in propelling the company’s remarkable growth and success. Today, Kirloskar Oil Engines is a well-respected name with an impressive market capitalization of about ₹17,300 crore.