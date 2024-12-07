She is responsible for overseeing the strategic direction and development of the company.

Alisha Moopen is a well-known name in the world of healthcare. She is the Managing Director and Group CEO for Aster DM Healthcare, a Rs 24435 crore market cap company. Alisha is the daughter of Azad Moopen, an Indian healthcare entrepreneur who founded Aster DM Healthcare. He is one of the richest Indians in Dubai and a popular name in the UAE.

His daughter Alisha joined his company as a Director in 2013. She is now responsible for overseeing the strategic direction and development of the company. She also spearheads the expansion of the group into new markets.

Alisha is a Chartered Accountant (CA) from the ICAS (Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland). She earlier worked with Ernst & Young. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). She also holds a degree in Global Leadership and Public Policy Change from Harvard University.

Alisha is also an active philanthropist, being a trustee of Aster DM Foundation. She is also involved in social welfare through the Aster Volunteers programme which bridges the gap between people who would like to help those in need. She was also listed in 50 Inspiring Women Leaders 2023 by Arabian Business. Alisha was elected by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader to join the class of 2018. She is also active on social media and often shares posts from her professional and personal life. She has 67.3K followers on Instagram.