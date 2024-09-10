Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire, she leads Rs 20335 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is her…

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani married businessman Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018. While the Ambanis always have the spotlight on themselves, however, Anand Piramal and his family have still tried to stay aloof except for a few functions. So, today let's talk about Anand Piramal's sister Nandini Piramal who holds senior executive position in the family business empire.

Nandini graduated with honours in politics, philosophy, and economics from Oxford University and also did an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Presently, Nandini is Chairperson of Piramal Enterprises Limited's Non-Executive Director and Piramal Pharma Ltd. She also leads the IT and human resources departments at Piramal Group.

Also, Piramal also managed a transformation strategy for the Piramal Group's five years that focused on securing human resources for the company.

Moreover, she serves as an advisor to the Piramal Foundation and Piramal Sarvajal, a social venture that provides clean water to almost 750,000 people in 20 Indian states. She is also passionate about Piramal Foundation's programs, including Piramal Swasthya, Piramal School of Leadership, and Piramal Sarvajal.

While Nandini’s net worth is not publicly disclosed, her father Ajay Piramal is among India’s wealthiest billionaires, with a current net worth of $3.5B (approximately Rs 23,307 crore). According to their annual report, the Piramal Group’s revenue for FY 2023 is Rs 9,087 crore. Presently, Piramal Pharma's market cap is Rs 203,35 crore.