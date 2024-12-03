Paridhi is the daughter of Cyril Shroff, a leading corporate lawyer and managing partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Paridhi Adani, married to Karan Adani—the CEO of Adani Ports and son of Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani—stands out as a formidable professional in her own right. The couple, who live in Ahmedabad with their daughter Anuradha, tied the knot in a grand 2013 celebration in Goa, graced by influential personalities like Mukesh Ambani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Born into a distinguished family, Paridhi is the daughter of Cyril Shroff, a leading corporate lawyer and managing partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. She leads the Gujarat office of the prestigious law firm, focusing on areas such as renewable energy, logistics, and urban development. Her expertise spans mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance, making her a trusted advisor to both domestic and global clients.

Beyond her legal pursuits, Paridhi is deeply committed to promoting workplace diversity, mental health awareness, and sustainable practices. An avid animal lover, she blends her professional acumen with her personal values, ensuring her work aligns with causes she holds dear.

In a family renowned for its influence, Paridhi has forged her own path, embodying a blend of ambition, compassion, and expertise that sets her apart as both a professional leader and an advocate for meaningful change.