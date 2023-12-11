Headlines

Meet woman who is competing with Zomato, Swiggy but her company is not a food delivery platform

Despite not running a food delivery portal like Zomato and Swiggy, Radhika Gupta recently quipped that her plight is that she is having to compete with the food delivery platforms.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

Radhika Gupta, prominent Indian woman CEO who also enjoys an impressive social media following, recently said that she is competing with the likes of leading food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy. However, what’s interesting is that the company that Gupta leads is not a food delivery portal. Her company, which handles AUM (Assets Under Management) of around Rs 78,640 crore, is Edelweiss Mutual Funds, which has nothing much to do with the online food delivery business.

Despite not running a food delivery portal like Zomato and Swiggy, Gupta quipped that she competes with them despite selling SIPs (systematic investment plans). This is because, Gupta says, people are hesitant about investing their money in mutual funds while they openly spend on food delivery apps, as well as Netflix and other OTT platforms.

 
“People tell me that they can’t put even Rs 100 in SIPs because they don’t have money…I mean you pay Rs 100 per month to Netflix! You know there are 40 crore people in this country who subscribe to one OTT streaming platform or do Zomato, Swiggy. That means they pay at least Rs 100 a month? But there are only 4 crore people in the country who invest in mutual funds!,” the Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO was quoted by Business Today as saying in a podcast recently.

Gupta holds the accolade of being the only woman CEO in the Indian mutual funds sector. A prominent financial and investment expert, she has an inspiring journey of rise in the corporate 
World. Gupta was born to an Indian diplomat serving in Pakistan. An alumnus of University of Pennsylvania (USA), she began her career with McKinsey & Company. She joined Edelweiss in 2017 and steered the company’s AUM to nearly Rs 80,000 crore from Rs 6,000 crore. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

