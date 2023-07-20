Meet the woman, who co-founded Rs 41,280 crore business empire, challenging Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Headlines

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

This Hyderabad man earned over Rs 8,000 crore from one company, he is not the owner, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan drop sizzling black-and-white photos

Nothing Phone (2) India sale begins tomorrow, Nothing Phone (1) gets over Rs 36,000 off on Flipkart

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

This Hyderabad man earned over Rs 8,000 crore from one company, he is not the owner, not from IIT, IIM, his salary is…

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

10 benefits of Vitamin E on skin and hair

10 Bollywood actors who never worked together

AI imagines Hollywood stars celebrating Eid in Pakistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

'No culprit will be spared:' PM Modi's first remark on Manipur shocker

Landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad: 4 killed, 70 rescued, several families feared trapped

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap in Elvish Yadav’s water, ‘shame on Jiya’ trends on Twitter

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

Richest Indian actress ever owned 10,500 sarees, 1250 kg silver, 28 kg gold; it's not Aishwarya, Deepika, Sridevi, Rekha

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet the woman, who co-founded Rs 41,280 crore business empire, challenging Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Adwaita Nayar-led Nykaa Fashion is competing with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jiomart, Ratan Tata’s group company Tata Cliq, Myntra, Amazon and some other strong companies.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar’ daughter Adwaita Nayar is the CEO of Nykaa Fashion. Adwaita Nayar is also the co-founder of Nykaa, which has now become a Rs 22,000 crore company. In 2012, Adwaita Nayar was working as a consultant at Bain and Company in the US when Falguni Nayar decided to launch Nykaa. Falguni Nayar had quit her high-paying job in Kotak to embark on her entrepreneurial journey. Nykaa is currently India’s leading online marketplace for beauty products. Adwaita Nayar came to India after quitting her high-paying job in New York and joined Nykaa as a co-founder. Adwaita Nayar has completed her schooling from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Bhai Ambani school and she did her Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Applied Mathematics from Yale University. She later joined Harvard Business School and completed her MBA.

Adwaita has worked closely with her mother Falguni Nayar to build a business empire from scratch. In 2018, she launched Nykaa Fashion and did not adopt the time-tested low-price model of business to scale up her business.

"The pursuit of feeling the thrill and ownership of a start-up led me home to join my mother in our entrepreneurial venture, Nykaa. As co-founder, I had an incredible opportunity to witness the inception of the company and shape it into a brand that we all love and trust today. I spent our initial years dealing with the complexities of fundraising, marketing, customer service, and physical retail increasing the store footprint from 5 to 35. I was responsible for the operations, technology, and marketing of the eCommerce business – laying the foundations of tech and processes that are used to date," she wrote on her LinkedIn account.

Nykaa Fashion is competing with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jiomart, Ratan Tata’s group company Tata Cliq, Myntra, Amazon and some other strong companies but despite this Nykaa Fashion has managed to expand its reach in the market. Adwaita’s mother, Falguni Nayar, is the richest self-made woman in India. Falguni Nayar was ranked 44th in the Forbes 2022 list of India's 100 wealthiest people. She has a net worth of around Rs 22,000 crore (USD 2.7 billion), according to a Forbes report.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ve Kamleya: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's new love song by Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal released, fans call it 'masterpiece'

Meet the IIT grad who was rejected for job by Wipro boss Azim Premji, built Rs 609,435 crore company, his net worth is…

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

Akshay Kumar becomes first Bollywood star to break silence on Manipur violence: 'Shaken, disgusted to see...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap detergent in Elvish Yadav’s water, angry fans trend ‘shame on Jiya’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE