Business

Meet woman, closely related to Ratan Tata, heads 130-year-old company with market cap of Rs 13273 crore, she is...

Manasi Kirloskar Tata is the appointed Chairman of Kirloskar Joint Venture Private Limited after her father's passing.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 09:00 PM IST

Manasi Kirloskar Tata
Manasi Kirloskar Tata
Manasi Kirloskar Tata is a prominent businesswoman who has taken significant steps in her career, especially after the recent passing of her father, Vikram Kirloskar. Born on August 7, 1990, Manasi was appointed Chairman of Kirloskar Joint Venture Private Limited in November 2022, following her father’s untimely death due to a heart attack at the age of 64. This company is part of the 130-year-old Kirloskar Group, which has a long-standing reputation in India.

Manasi's appointment comes at a time when the company is working closely with Toyota Motor Corp. Following the introduction of Toyota’s second hybrid vehicle in India, a seven-seat people carrier, the leadership transition became even more critical. In addition to her role as Chairman of Kirloskar JV, Manasi has taken charge of several other companies within the group, including Toyota Engine India Limited, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Private Limited, Toyota Material Handling India Private Limited, and Deno Kirloskar Industries Private Limited.

Before her promotion, Manasi was already serving on the board of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Private Limited. Following her father's passing, she was appointed Vice Chairman of the company, which is responsible for producing and selling Toyota vehicles in India, including well-known models like the Fortuner and Innova.

Manasi Tata has a solid educational background, having graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design in the United States. After completing her studies, she began working alongside her father, gradually becoming a respected figure in the business community. She married Neville Tata in 2019, who is the son of industrialist Noel Tata, making her part of a prominent family connected to Indian business legends, including Ratan Tata.

Despite her high-profile connections, Manasi prefers to stay focused on her work rather than seeking attention. She is known for her innovative management approach, effectively blending traditional business methods with modern technologies. Her global travels have also enriched her artistic sensibilities, allowing her to create artwork that has received acclaim from notable artists like MF Hussain.

Through her leadership and innovative ideas, Manasi Tata is making significant contributions to the Kirloskar Group and the broader Indian economy, inspiring many in the business world with her vision and dedication.

 

